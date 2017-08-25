Contestants needed for 18th annual Miss Farmington Fair Pageant

FARMINGTON - Contestants applications are now being accepted for the 18th annual Miss Farmington Fair Pageant, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Preparation, rehearsals, and interview competitions will take place during the day beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Young ladies who reside in Franklin County and the surrounding area, and are between the ages of 7 and 18, are welcome to participate and compete for the titles of Miss Farmington Fair (15-18), Junior Miss Farmington Fair (11-14), Little Miss Farmington Fair (7-10) and Miss Hospitality, (for the young lady who is most active in participation in the fair itself) Prizes also awarded for each category of competition in each age group as well as essay, Miss Congeniality and runners-up prizes.

A snack and pizza will be provided to the girls during the day and Cash prizes will be awarded from the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Contestants will be judged in interview, talent, and formal presentation.

Past Queens are encouraged to attend in crown and banner and are welcome to perform the opening number and their own talent.

For an application please call Lisa Bird at 839-5578 or email her at LBIRD@maine.rr.com. Deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 15.