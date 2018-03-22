Cougar Rumble is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

Introducing the 2018 Cougar Rumble! A comedy, pageant, and variety show hosted by Mount Blue's Class of 2018. Join us on Thursday, March 22 from 6 to 8 pm for a night full of laughter, entertainment, and school spirit.

Relive your high school days with a new and improved Mr. Mount Blue pageant, and watch your classmates fight for the title of Cougar Rumble Champion! Featuring talents such as the Curtain Raisers and entertainment by the Franklin County Fiddlers, you'll want to bring the whole family for a night of fun. Light refreshments will be served during intermission.

Tickets are $5 for students, $8 for adults, and $20 for families of four or more.