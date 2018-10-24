Crafters wanted for New Vineyard Public Library annual Holiday Crafts and Bake Sale

NEW VINEYARD - The annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale event is on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Hall on Route 27.

The event will have a great selection of local Holiday Crafts including wreaths, quilts, jewelry, paintings and of course baked goods – pies, breads and cookies.

More crafters are welcome and if you are interested in having a table please contact the Library at 652-2250 or newvineyardlibrary@gmail.com