Credit union helping kids keep warm

FARMINGTON - Children in need of warm clothing were lent a helping hand over the past two months, as Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union collected winter gear for distribution at local school.

Throughout November and much of December, FSFCU accepted donations of new or gently used hats, mittens/gloves, warm socks, ski pants, jackets and scarves from its members. The credit union was able to collect more than 30 coats and 25 pairs of ski pants. So many hats, mittens, and socks were collected, the clothing overflowed the collection table and covered a fair part of the floor. These donations were distributed to local schools to disburse to students as needed.

Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union wishes to thank to everyone in its membership, as well as individuals, groups and civic organizations who generously donated and made the campaign successful.