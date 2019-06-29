Cushing School Books for Bikes nearly doubles books read

WILTON - The Bikes for Books at Cushing School brought some outstanding numbers of readers thanks to the Masonic Lodge #156 of Wilton. This was the fifth year of partnership for the program.

55 students participated, up from 48 last year.

The students read a total of 962 books, almost double from last year.

Top Readers included-

Ariel Roy-85

Tom Roy -85

Shaun Doak-60

Sarayah Malcore-48

Hudson Malcore- 44

Emma Lemotte-40

*First grade girls read 334 books

Bike Winners-

Sarayah Malcore (prek)

Shaun Doak (prek)

Tom Roy (kindergarten)

Kyla Ryder (kindergarten)

Remi Boyd (first grade)

Jordan Lamoureux (first grade)