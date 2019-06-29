Cushing School Books for Bikes nearly doubles books read
WILTON - The Bikes for Books at Cushing School brought some outstanding numbers of readers thanks to the Masonic Lodge #156 of Wilton. This was the fifth year of partnership for the program.
55 students participated, up from 48 last year.
The students read a total of 962 books, almost double from last year.
Top Readers included-
Ariel Roy-85
Tom Roy -85
Shaun Doak-60
Sarayah Malcore-48
Hudson Malcore- 44
Emma Lemotte-40
*First grade girls read 334 books
Bike Winners-
Sarayah Malcore (prek)
Shaun Doak (prek)
Tom Roy (kindergarten)
Kyla Ryder (kindergarten)
Remi Boyd (first grade)
Jordan Lamoureux (first grade)
