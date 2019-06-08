CV Library announces summer artists

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - This summer local artists are showing their art at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library and Community Center Gallery through August. A wine and cheese reception will be held Friday, July 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Begin Family Community Room, for guests to meet the artists and celebrate their artwork. Dependent on weather, the patio will be open for browsing of the Forever Stones and Carrabassett Library Community Garden. This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibiting artists summer of 2019 include: Doug Archer, Morgain Bailey, Betsy Bass, Jessica Beer, Peggy Bishop, Karen Campbell, Bailey DeBiase, Joe Gambino, Joanne Noyes, Susy Sanders, Lucia Swallow, Patty Thomas, Barbara Stewart, Waylon Wolfe, Jill Snyder-Wallace, Barry White, Margaret Yocum and possibly more.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is proud to share this beautiful exhibit space in our lobby gallery. If interested in displaying artwork for the community to enjoy, contact library director Andrea DeBiase at adebiase@carrabassett.lib.me.us.

A showing time of two months is requested. Display Periods include: Sept. and Oct. during the busy Sugarloaf Homecoming Weekend (Columbus Day), Nov. and Dec.r (includes Christmas vacation week), Jan. and Feb. (includes Feb. vacation week) and the busy months of March and April. Included is an artist reception usually planned for a late Friday afternoon/evening during the exhibit. Reservations to display can be made up to two years in advance, and we ask that a two month notice be given if the show is cancelled or postponed.

Please email Library Director, Andrea DeBiase (adebiase@carrabassett.lib.me.us) to request an application for showing artwork. You may refer to the application for more information or call us 237-3535. The library can consider returning artists (every three years) and always welcomes new artists at the CVPL & CC.