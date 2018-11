CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Carrabassett Valley Public Library hours for the holiday week are as follows:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Sarah Carlson Book Talk will be held Saturday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.