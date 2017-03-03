CVA Scholarship event raises funds for athletes, draws crowd despite February rain

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – In what has been a decidedly unpredictable winter-weather season, Carrabassett Valley Academy put on their galoshes to hold the annual Scholarship Fundraiser, raising over $88,000 to provide financial support for student-athletes in pursuit of their dreams.

The $1,000 Early Bird winner was Bud Kellett, of Yarmouth, who purchased his ticket online. Bud is a long-time Sugarloafer and was initially surprised at how many people knew he had won and congratulated him – shortly thereafter realizing his name had been drawn live on WSKI Thursday morning.

The $10,000 Grand Prize winner was Stephen Colbert of Wellesley, Mass. Stephen’s son, Christopher is in his first year in the CVA Snowboard Weekend Program.

The community spirit of CVA was astutely represented at this year’s fundraiser. Past students who have gone on to pursue their passions, and find tremendous success, were eager to help in whatever ways they could. Alums-turned-entrepreneurs provided auction items, including a custom Amalgam ski package, Winterstick snowboard, Buck Product Knappsacks, a Ski Butlers package, and a Sugarloaf Aviation package.

“We continue to be humbled by the incredible generosity of the Carrabassett Valley community, our partners and supporters at Sugarloaf, and all of those who contribute to our success year after year,” said Kate O’Halloran, Director of Development at CVA. “It’s been a fantastic year for fundraising at CVA – completion of the new Alfond Competition Center at Sugarloaf, meeting a challenge match to eliminate construction debt on our Academic Center, and now our Scholarship event. We hope everyone knows how powerful their support is, it can literally change lives, and is doing just that.”

The Scholarship event is critical for CVA to remain true to the mission the founders set forth nearly forty years ago, to make CVA available to deserving student athletes, nationally, internationally and perhaps most importantly, locally.