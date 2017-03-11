DDG Booksellers to host writer’s workshop

FARMINGTON - Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers will host a book signing and free writer’s workshop on March 15th at 7:00 pm for the book The Hero is You: Sharpen Your Focus, Conquer Your Demons, and Become the Writer You Were Born to Be by Kendra Levin, Executive Editor at Penguin Young Readers Group and Certified Life Coach.

Imagine having your own personal mentor— someone encouraging yet honest, supportive yet empowering, who could help you set and achieve your goals, turn your moments of doubt and fear into sources of strength, and discover what you’re truly capable of when you’re at your best. Using a fresh new approach to Joseph Campbell’s archetypal Hero’s Journey, Levin reveals how to be a hero in the narrative of your own process. She weaves together wisdom drawn from her years as a life coach for writers and an editor at the world’s biggest publishing house with behind-the-scenes stories from a panoply of best-selling authors and career entertainers.

Praise for The Hero is You:

"Levin’s myth-inspired strategy should prove inspiring for first-time writers." - Publishers Weekly

“The title says it all. Every writer faces a journey that wends through a nettlesome labyrinth of challenges and obstacles. It takes a hero to leap into the uncertain terrain of a new creative venture, conquer self-doubt, and persist across the craggy lands found in all creative projects. Kendra Levin’s wise, encouraging words provide guidance every step of the way to help every writer realize their creative goals.” ― Grant Faulkner, Executive Director of National Novel Writing Month and Co-founder of 100 Word Story

"Smart, perceptive, and inspirational advice.” -- Susan Shapiro, New York Times bestselling author of Unhooked and Only as Good as Your Word

About Kendra Levin:

Kendra Levin, author of The Hero is You, is a certified life coach for writers, as well as a children’s book editor, teacher, and writer. Since 2008, she has helped writers and other creative artists all over the world meet their goals and connect more deeply with their work and themselves. She has been on the editorial staff at Penguin since 2005, editing all ages from picture books to young adult, and her books have received starred reviews and national awards. Kendra has taught classes for a range of populations from media professionals to prison inmates and has spoken at writers’ conferences and retreats in over twenty states.

For more information call DDG Booksellers at 778-3454.