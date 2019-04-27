DDG celebrates Children’s Book Week on May 4

FARMINGTON - On Saturday May, 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers will be celebrating Children's Book Week.

This is the one hundredth anniversary of Children’s Book Week an annual celebration of children’s books and reading. Established in 1919, it is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. The program is administered by Every Child a Reader and the Children’s Book Council is the anchor sponsor. There will be prizes, giveaways and fun literacy activities for all.

10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Read Aloud By A Farmington Firefighter

A Firefighter from the Farmington Fire Department will be swinging by the store, to share some book on firefighting!

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Community Literacy All-stars

Franklin County’s own Community Literacy All-stars are dropping by, to read you some of their favorite picture books!

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.- Book Activity Hour

One whole hour of reading activities with Potato Pants and other store favorites. This includes a read-aloud of the book, and assembling your very own Potato Pants paper dolls!