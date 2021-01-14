Dead River Area Historical Society calendars for sale

STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society’s pictorial 2021 calendars are now available. The cover features “The children of Edward and Alice Scribner: “1956, Judy holding Melissa, then Kathy and Randy holding Brenda.”

January – The Village of Stratton Circa March 1924, February – Gas Lombard run by the Eustis Lumber Company, 1918, March – Eleven sleds of white birch belonging to Stratton Mfg Company 1919, April – North Branch Bridge, April 1927 Flood, Stratton, May –William (Bill) Arnold, Eustis Village, circa 1920, June –Dead River Fish and Game Association Map 1940, July – Middle Tow at Booming-out-place, Flagstaff Lake near Stratton, August – Stratton Brook Bridge, Coplin, September-Robert Tague and Mother Nellie (Nettie) Tague, 1945, October – Long Falls Dam Construction, Postcard Photo late 1940’s, November – Dwight Lander and Ray Willard, 1952 at King and Barlett Camps, December – George W. and Florida Bachelder Family photo 1919. The back page of this calendar features a paragraph about each photograph which greatly adds to the value of the calendars.

They can be found for sale at Pine’s Market, Fotter’s Market, and T & L Enterprises. They can also be purchased through the mail for $8.00 plus $2.00 for postage for each calendar.

Send payment to: Dead River Area Historical Society, PO Box 15, Stratton, Maine 04982. There are many pictorial calendars left from previous years for sale at $2.50 each. Cookbooks can be ordered for $6.00 each or two for $10.00 from the same address as the calendars.

For more information call Mary Henderson at: 246-2271.