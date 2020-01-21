Dead River Area Historical Society calendars now available

EUSTIS - The Dead River Area Historical Society’s pictorial 2020 calendars are now available. The cover features a "1973 Photograph of Some Students of the Last Grade Class at Stratton School and the First to Finish the First Full Four Year at Mt Abram High School." In the front row is Melissa Scribner, Nancy Ellis and Denise Poulin. In the back row is Pam Carville, Brent Webber and David Caldwell.

January - Stratton Union Church circa 1930s; February - James Bigelw Family near Flagstaff Mountain in 1948; March - Circa 1920’s Post card photo of Bag Pond Mountain from Arnold Trail; April - A Unique Postcard Photograph of the Cathedral Pines Tea Room; May - A Postcard of A.P. Wing at a Wharf on the Shore of Flagstaff Pond, Circa 1910; June - Ballerina Recital, early 1970s, left to right is Robin Estey, Julie Tibbetts, Tina (Allen) Proeda Lisa Parsons Carla Clayton, Rhonda Currie, Karen Wyman, Pam Currie Lambert and Tammie Wright; July - A Very Early Postcard Photograph of the Hotel Blanchard, Stratton, circa 1907; August - Main Street, Stratton, a Postcard circa 1920; September - North Branch Bridge, on the present Myer’s Lodge Road; October - Brigadier General James Stewart, left, and Captain Linwood Wright from Stratton in the right seat of a B-52 Bomber, Loring Air Force Base, Limstone, circa 1950’s; November - Orrin and Parintha Randall Taylor, Residents of Eustis, circa 1870s; December - Dead River above Eustis on the Arnold Trail, Eustis to Canada, circa early 1900s . The back page of this calendar features a paragraph about each photograph which greatly adds to the value of the calendars.

You can find them for sale at Pine’s Market, Fotter’s Market, T & L Enterprises and Flagstaff General Store; while you are there browse around, if they don’t have it you don’t need it.

You can also purchase them through the mail for $8 plus $2 for postage for each calendar. Send to: Dead River Area Historical Society, PO Box 15, Stratton, Maine 04982. There are many pictorial calendars left from previous years for sale at $2.50 each.

You can also order a cook book ($6 each or two for $10) from the same address as the calendars.

For more information call Mary Henderson at: 246-2271.