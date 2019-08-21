Dead River Area Historical Society holding ice cream social on Sept. 1

EUSTIS - The Dead River Area Historical Society in Stratton will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, for an ice cream social and live music.

The ice cream social will be from 1 to 3 p.m., serving ice cream and brownies made and served by society volunteers. Singer Charlie Bruce from Stratton, who does great oldies by Ernest Tubb, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Hank Williams and John Denver will be taking requests. Free ice cream and music, what could be a better way to spend the last day of the season?

Everyone from everywhere welcome. Vendors are also welcome, free of charge, to set up their tents and sell their goods.

The Dead River Area Historical Society is open every weekend throughout July and August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by advance appointment year-round. Displays include a collection of old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the "lost" towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information call 246-2271.