Dead River Area Historical Society hosts ice cream social

STRATTON - The Dead River Area Historical Society in Stratton, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 2. An Ice Cream Social will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and along with your ice cream enjoy a Brownie Alamode made and served by volunteers.

Charlie Bruce will entertain with a pleasant afternoon of songs like “Jud Strunk’s A Daisy a Day." He does a great John Denver and takes requests. He will be joined by Peter Farnsworth on the mandolin. Everyone from everywhere is welcome. Vendors are also welcome free of charge to set up their tents and sell their goods.

The Dead River Area Historical Society is open every weekend throughout July and August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by advance appointment year-round. Displays include a collection of old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the "lost" towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information call 246-2271.