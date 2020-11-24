‘Deck the Halls’ challenge

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will be upping the stakes for this year's "Holiday Home Challenge" presented by the Chamber of Commerce. Participants who register have the chance to win both challenges, with varying categories in each. "Deck the Halls" will give Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls communities a way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining safety measures and avoiding large gatherings.

To register visit www.uwtva.org, businesses and private residences are considered. Entrance fee is $20. Homes/businesses must be decorated by Dec. 18 and judges will begin their drive by evaluations on Dec. 19. Winners will be announced on Dec. 22.

Categories include: best lights, best decorations, best business and best overall. Prizes include bragging rights, $100 for each category winner, and $50 for each runner up.

Merrill’s Garage and Sterling Electric are sponsoring this event. Please be sure to check out the decorated homes and businesses in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and physical distancing. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer judge for this event should contact United Way 778-5048 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.