Democratic candidates forum is April 4

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee and the University of Maine at Farmington Democrats are co-hosting a Candidates Forum for challengers to the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

On Wednesday, April 4, Democratic candidates Jonathan Fulford, Jared Golden, Craig Olsen, and Lucas St. Clair will answer questions on topics ranging from the economy, healthcare, and education to gun safety, immigration and the environment.

An informal meet-and-greet gathering will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the North Dining Hall. The Candidates Forum will begin at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

For more information about this event and others hosted by the Franklin County Democrats, visit franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net. For more information about the UMF Democrats, visit https://www.facebook.com/umfcollegedems/ or twitter.com/umfdems.