Democrats turn out in record numbers for county meeting

FARMINGTON - The January meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee was standing-room only.

“It is exciting to see so many people who just want to do something," said Chair Yvette Robinson. "We hope to provide opportunities for folks to make a difference."

Robinson directed interested Franklin County residents to attend the group's meetings and visit its website: franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com. There, one can learn about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, new legislation, contact information for legislators and much more.

The FCDC meets on the first Sunday of each month. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at 146 Sunset Avenue in Farmington. Speaker of the Maine House Sara Gideon will talk with attendees about upcoming legislation. Gideon will share insight about ways to stay informed and the most effective methods to have your voice heard in Augusta. All are welcome.