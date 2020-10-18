DHHS transportation survey available here

AUGUSTA - Are you using transportation through one or more of the following programs? Do you need transportation to your appointments but sometimes don’t have it?

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is conducting a quality assessment of its transportation programs, including transportation offered through:

Office of Child and Family Services

Office of Behavioral Health

Office of MaineCare Services (Non-Emergency Transportation)

If you use or are eligible for one or more of these transportation services, we want your feedback. Please take about 20 minutes to complete our survey between now and November 6, 2020. By taking this survey, you can let us know how our transportation programs are meeting, or not meeting, your needs for transportation access to important appointments and services. You can also let us know how the services could be improved to better meet your needs. Your feedback will help us develop transportation solutions that work for you.

Even if you are not currently using a DHHS transportation program, we would like to hear from you so that we can understand how you are getting to appointments or services and why you choose not to use DHHS transportation programs.

By participating, you can enter a drawing to win a $50 Walmart gift card! Three winners will be selected!

Take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Maine_DHHS

In addition to the survey, we are hosting virtual Listening Sessions in October and November. If you would like to participate in these discussions about improving transportation programs, please let us know by providing your contact information in the survey. We encourage you to join the session intended for your area, but you are welcome at any meeting that fits your schedule. You can find the listening sessions schedule and information online. You do not need to register to participate – you can join a session by clicking on the meeting link or calling in via phone at the time of the meeting.

Thank you in advance for your input!

If you need the survey in an alternate format or interpreter assistance during the listening sessions, please contact Laura Brown in advance by email at lbrown@rlsandassoc.com or phone at (813) 482-8828.