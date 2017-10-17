Discussion of ‘A History of Temple, Maine’ on Oct. 28
TEMPLE - On Oct. 28 in the downstairs community room at the Temple Town Hall at 6:30 p.m., the Temple Historical Society will be hosting an event lead by their former archival intern, Ben Rodriguez. The event will look at Richard Pierce’s work, Reviewing A History of Temple, Maine: Its Rise and Decline by Richard D. Pierce, which was completed in 1946, in hopes of coming together to gain insight into what “sense of place” is and what makes a community.
A short presentation on Pierce’s A History of Temple, Maine will start out the program and will lead into a lively group discussion on Pierce’s work and what can be gleamed from his gloomy prediction of this small town in Maine so many years ago.
This program is open to the general public. Temple residents are encouraged to join us for this informative program and discussion.
For more information please contact Jean Mitchell @ (207)-778-2462 or Betsy Graves @ (207)-778-0837.
Leave a Response