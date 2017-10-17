Franklin Countys First News

Discussion of ‘A​ ​History​ ​of​ ​Temple,​ ​Maine​’ on Oct. 28

Posted by • October 17, 2017 •

TEMPLE - On​ ​Oct. ​28 in​ ​the​ ​downstairs​ ​community​ ​room​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Temple​ ​Town Hall​ ​at​ ​6:30 p.m.,​ ​the​ ​Temple​ ​Historical​ ​Society​ ​will​ ​be​ ​hosting​ ​an​ ​event​ ​lead​ ​by​ ​their​ ​former​ ​archival​ ​intern, Ben​ ​Rodriguez.​ ​The​ ​event​ ​will ​look​ ​at​ ​Richard​ ​Pierce’s​ ​work,​ ​Reviewing​ ​​A​ ​History​ ​of​ ​Temple,​ ​Maine:​ ​Its​ ​Rise​ ​and​ ​Decline​​ ​by​ ​Richard​ ​D.​ ​Pierce, which​ ​was completed​ ​in​ ​1946,​ ​in​ ​hopes​ ​of​ ​coming​ ​together​ ​to​ ​gain​ ​insight​ ​into​ ​what​ ​“sense​ ​of​ ​place”​ ​is​ ​and​ ​what makes​ ​a​ ​community.​

​A​ ​short​ ​presentation​ ​on​ ​Pierce’s​ ​​A​ ​History​ ​of​ ​Temple,​ ​Maine​ ​​will​ ​start out​ ​the​ ​program​ ​and​ ​will​ ​lead​ ​into​ ​a​ ​lively​ ​group​ ​discussion​ ​on​ ​Pierce’s​ ​work​ ​and​ ​what​ ​can​ ​be​ ​gleamed from​ ​his​ ​gloomy​ ​prediction​ ​of​ ​this​ ​small​ ​town​ ​in​ ​Maine​ ​so​ ​many​ ​years​ ​ago.​ ​

This​ ​program​ ​is​ ​open​ ​to​ ​the general​ ​public.​ ​Temple​ ​residents​ ​are​ ​encouraged​ ​to​ ​join​ ​us​ ​for​ ​this​ ​informative​ ​program​ ​and​ ​discussion.

For​ ​more​ ​information​ ​please​ ​contact​ ​Jean​ ​Mitchell​ ​@​ ​(207)-778-2462​ ​or​ ​Betsy​ ​Graves​ ​@ (207)-778-0837.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives