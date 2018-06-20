District Attorney announces reelection campaign

FARMINGTON - Having secured the Democratic nomination, District Attorney Andrew S. Robinson has announced his candidacy for reelection to his second four-year term as DA for Maine Prosecutorial District 3, which consists of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Robinson will run against Seth Carey of Auburn, who won the contested Republican primary.

After joining the DA's office in 1999, Robinson served as an assistant district attorney for 12 years and deputy district attorney for 2 years. He was elected to his current term in November 2014. As District Attorney, he supervises 13 prosecutors (some specializing in domestic violence, sex offenses and OUI cases) and 22 support staff across the three counties.

Maine's district attorneys are responsible for prosecuting all crimes except murder and some special tax and fraud cases. Additionally, the DAs handle civil violations including traffic offenses, juvenile cases, probation violations and criminal appeals to the Maine Supreme Court. District 3 prosecutors attend court in Lewiston, Auburn, South Paris, Rumford, Bridgton and Farmington.

"I am very proud of the work our office has done since becoming District Attorney," Robinson said. "We strive to ensure that victims receive justice and criminals are held accountable. Over the past 3 years my office has prosecuted over 24,000 cases. We have removed dangerous people from the street, crime rates have declined in all 3 counties, and we have secured over 1.2 million dollars in restitution and supervision fees. This money goes directly to victims and the counties where the crimes occurred," he added.

In addition to the Maine State Police and three county sheriff's departments, Robinson's office prosecutes cases for 16 municipal departments, as well as the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Fire Marshall, Probation and Parole, Department of Labor (unemployment fraud cases), Department of Motor Vehicles and the Boston & Maine Railroad Police Department.

The District 3 Chief's Association, with representatives from all municipal police departments, the three Sheriff's departments, and the State Police, has endorsed Robinson's 2018 candidacy.

"I am honored by this endorsement," Robinson said. "We have worked hard to streamline the exchange of information between the DA's Office and law enforcement agencies. When prosecutors and police officers are working closely together, everybody benefits and our communities are safer."

As with all law enforcement agencies, one of the biggest challenges facing Robinson is the opioid crisis. "My office works closely with the Attorney General's Office to ensure drug traffickers are held accountable. I have attended community forums in all three counties and met with people whose lives have been tragically affected by the devastation of addiction. I am part of the Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative and have participated in the annual recovery rally for the past two years. I personally serve as our office's representative for the Adult Drug Treatment Court based in the Androscoggin County Superior Court. Finding an answer is not easy, but we work hard every day to be a part of the solution." said Robinson.

Robinson currently serves as a member of the Financial Abuse Specialist Team for the Elderly, the Criminal Rules Advisory Committee, the Advisory Committee On the Rules of Professional Conduct, and the Prosecutorial Technology Team. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Western Maine Community Action, the Maine Prosecutors Association, and the Farmington Public Library.

Robinson is a graduate of the University of Maine and the University of Maine School of Law and resides in Farmington with his wife of 26 years, Yvette, and their three children.

"I want to thank the people of District 3 for having elected me. It has been an honor and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I have served as a prosecutor for our three counties for the past 19 years and I always look forward to coming to work and tackling the challenges we deal with every day."