Dixfield medical assistant receives Rumford Hospital Sunshine Award

RUMFORD - Rumford Hospital presented its most recent Sunshine Award to Carrie Thibodeau, a medical assistant at Elsemore Dixfield Family Medicine.

The Sunshine Award was established to reward and celebrate the extraordinary skills and compassionate care given by technical support staff. Sunshine Award recipients consistently demonstrate compassion, patient- and family-focused care, passion about life, patient advocacy, and their support of all healthcare team members.

Thibodeau was nominated for the Sunshine Award by a co-worker who had witnessed her perform an act of kindness for a patient.

“One of my less fortunate patients brought her child into the clinic for a visit. On the day of the visit, it was 2 degrees Fahrenheit outside. The child was dressed only in a jacket, and the mom admitted she didn’t have the funds to afford anything warmer. [Thibodeau] went to her car and got a snowsuit she had recently purchased for her grandson for the Christmas holiday and gave it to the mom,” said the nomination story.

Thibodeau exemplifies the compassion and generosity that makes Elsemore Dixfield Family Medicine a top-quality community clinic. She is a wonderful addition to Central Maine Healthcare.