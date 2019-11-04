Doe-C-Doe Dairy Club wraps up a busy summer

The members of the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Club, a Franklin County 4-H Club, were extremely busy over the summer. They entered Club Educational Booths at the Skowhegan State Fair and the Farmington Fair.

They chose to discuss the benefits of cheese made from cow, goat and sheep milk; Who Cut the Cheese? was the title of this years booth. They did well at both fairs, placing 4th and 3rd respectively. Members also entered individual projects in both fairs. Hannah Mulcahy and Bradley Smith both received Best in Show Awards at both fairs; Mulcahy for her acrylic painting and Smith for his handcrafted nightstand. Other members entered photos, sketches, drawings, paintings and a sample of fresh ricotta cheese,

Club members also did very well in the show ring. This club has members who participate with horses, sheep, goats and dairy. Maelyn Leighton shows her horse; Jacob and Thomas Fortier show sheep; Tameeka and Alison Blauvelt, Caleb Evans and Mariah Johnson show goats; Hannah Mulcahy, Mariah Johnson and Bradley Smith show dairy. Mariah Johnson accomplished a rare feat by earning the Showmanship Award for her efforts in the Dairy show and the Herdsman Award for her efforts in the Dairy Goat show. Members earned top places in Fitting and Showmanship and their animals earned Best of Breed; Junior Champion, Reserve Junior and Grand Champions.

This year at Eastern States in Massachusetts, the Club had many members participate. Johnson and Smith earned a spot on the Maine State Dairy Team. Johnson also participated on the Grilled Cheese Team and her team won the competition. She was part of the Maine Dairy Quiz Bowl team as well, with that team going undefeated! Johnson was also 1st in her class and her heifer took Reserve Jr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. Smith was part of the Maine Communications Science Team; his public speaking presentation at the State Tournament earned him a top score which earned him a place on the team. The team has 10 members that perform skits, demonstrates line dances and each present their public speaking topic while at the Expo.

The Club also sent five members to Eastern States on the Science Pod Team: Mariah Johnson, Hannah Mulcahy, Joshua Mulcahy, Caleb Mulcahy and Noah Mulcahy. The club members enlisted the help from Sara Hansen (Androscoggin County 4-H), Andrew Dexter (Kennebec County 4-H) to round out their team. The group shared the task of demonstrating and explaining the Lobster Industry in Maine as well as the Maple Production Industry in Maine. The Maine Maple Producers and the Maine State Aquarium donated materials for the group to use to help educate and promote both industries in our state. The members answered many questions from the public as part of their demonstrations. The members also received positive feedback and compliments from the public regarding how well prepared and knowledgeable they were on each topic.

The Doe-C-Doe Dairy Club is a group of youth that fully embrace the 4-H motto's of "Learn by Doing" and "Make the Best Better." This group of kids continually step outside of their comfort zones to learn and grow as individuals yet understand that their greatest strength comes from being a team.

4-H in Franklin County shines brightly in the members of this Club.