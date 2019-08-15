Donate coats and toys to help neighbors in need

FARMINGTON - Cleaning out your closets this summer? Sorting through clothes and toys before your kids head back to school? Your hand-me-downs can help a local family in need.

Coat & Cupboard offers free coats, boots, and other warm outerwear, as well as blankets. Located next door to Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, at 227 Main Street in Farmington, Coat & Cupboard offers a wide variety of outerwear styles and sizes. A project of the church’s high school Youth Group, Coat & Cupboard provided 229 coats and more than 100 pairs of boots to local families last winter.

Beginning in November, Coat & Cupboard will open the first Sunday of each month, 9 am to 11 am, except December, when it will be open on Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 7.

In addition, the Youth Group hosts the very popular annual Thrifty Santa toy sale on the morning of Chester Greenwood Day. Families on tight budgets can select next-to-new toys and children’s books, sports items, and baby equipment; most items are priced well below $5. All funds raised are used to purchase additional outerwear for Coat & Cupboard, as well as food for free meals served at the church.

Toys and outerwear in good condition can be dropped off anytime at the Coat & Cupboard entrance; look for the large black-and-white banner at the rear of the building. For more information about donations, or to arrange a pick-up of donations, please contact Jodie Gunther at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org.