Douin’s Market sponsoring Whoopie Pie baking contest at 4-H Fair on June 16

FARMINGTON - Douin's Market & Diner in New Sharon is sponsoring the baking contest at the Annual 4-H Fair this year.The talented bakers at Douin's Market have created a custom Whoopie Pie recipe for the event and will also be the judges for the contest. The fair will be held at the Farmington Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 16.

Contestants are asked to re-create the whoopie pies using the custom recipe. Each entry will be judged and given helpful tips so that the contestants can improve their baking skills. Entries will also be judged on presentation. The public is encouraged to participate in this fun activity.

Entrees for the contest can be submitted in the Starbird Building from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. Winners will be announced in the Starbird Building at 4 p.m. For more information on the 4-H Fair or any of the four contests open to the public, please contact the extension office at 800-287-1478.

This event is free and open to the public.

Below is the recipe that will be used for the baking contest. This is not Douin’s Market’s trademark recipe.

Chocolate Whoopie Pies

created by the bakers at Douin's Market

5 TBSP Crisco 1 cup milk

1 cup sugar 1 egg

5 TBSP cocoa 2 cups flour

1 ¼ tsp baking soda ½ tsp salt

Cream crisco and sugar - add egg and milk, cream together. Mix dry ingredients together - Add to wet ingredients. Mix until smooth. Drop by tablespoons onto parchment paper.

Bake 12 – 15 min in a 350 degree oven (ovens vary so times are approximate) Cool and Fill

Buttercream Maple Frosting

1 stick softened margarine ¼ cup Crisco

½ tsp vanilla ½ tsp maple flavoring

1 TBSP maple syrup

Cream above ingredients together.

Add: 6 TBSP marshmallow fluff 1 cup confectionery (powdered) sugar

Beat until well mixed and of spreading consistency.