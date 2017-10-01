Downtown Association happenings

FARMINGTON - Ron and Cindy Gelinas, owners of Mainestone Jewelry, started a prestigious award a few years ago- the Farmington Gem Award. The intent is to honor some person or persons who contribute to Farmington’s success. This year’s recipients are Dan and Janice Maxham, the owners of Sugarwood Gallery and W.A. Mitchell Fine Furniture. Both Jan and Dan have volunteered time and money to many local charities including; Farmington Historical Society, Farmington Downtown Association, Farmington Rotary, and more. Their names are engraved on the Gem Award plaque as recognition for their many contributions.

Mike Manser, representing the FDA members, presented Susun Therese (owner of Minikins) a gift certificate as a thank you for Susun’s work on Farmington’s Summerfest. She and friends/committee members work for a year lining up vendors, events, and music, it would not happen without her hard work.