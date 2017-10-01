Downtown Association happenings

Franklin Countys First News

October 1, 2017

The Farmington Gem Award was presented to Dan and Janice Maxham of Sugarwood Gallery.

FARMINGTON - Ron and Cindy Gelinas, owners of Mainestone Jewelry, started a prestigious award a few years ago- the Farmington Gem Award. The intent is to honor some person or persons who contribute to Farmington’s success. This year’s recipients are Dan and Janice Maxham, the owners of Sugarwood Gallery and W.A. Mitchell Fine Furniture. Both Jan and Dan have volunteered time and money to many local charities including; Farmington Historical Society, Farmington Downtown Association, Farmington Rotary, and more. Their names are engraved on the Gem Award plaque as recognition for their many contributions.

Mike Manser, representing the FDA members, presented Susun Therese (owner of Minikins) a gift certificate as a thank you for Susun’s work on Farmington’s Summerfest. She and friends/committee members work for a year lining up vendors, events, and music, it would not happen without her hard work.

The Farmington Downtown Association presents Susun Therese with a thank you for organizing Summerfest.

  1. Peggy callahan
    October 1, 2017 • 8:43 am

    Congratulations to two of my favorite people as a couple and individually for all they do for our community
    God Bless you and your family

