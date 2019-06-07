Dr. Bernd Heinrich to speak at Readfield Union Meeting House on June 22

READFIELD - On Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m., Bernd Heinrich, PhD. will be presenting a talk entitled "Getting Close to Nature."

The program will be held at the Readfield Union Meeting House at 22 Church Road. Tickets are $20 each. For reservations call (207)685-3531. A book signing by the author will be held after the program.

Heinrich was born in Poland and immigrated to western Maine in 1951 with his parents and sister. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Maine in Orono and his doctorate at UCLA. He is one of America's foremost field biologists and naturalists who is often compared to Henry D. Thoreau. "Getting close to Nature" is in his blood and his DNA. Along with writing and researching, Bernd is an ultra-marathon runner and expert illustrator. His work convinces the reader that science originates in the amateur curiosity of a child.

Heinrich has authored more than 22 scientific books, as well as having written numerous articles for magazines. A Naturalist at Large, his latest publication, is the winner of the 2019 New England Society Specialty Book Award. Among his most acclaimed books is Ravens in Winter.

Proceeds from this event will be used for the ongoing restoration of the Readfield Union Meeting House. The Readfield Union Meeting house was originally constructed in 1828 as a shared house of worship for several congregations. It is one of the oldest brick churches in Maine. The interior of the Meeting House was "gmodernized" in 1867-68, including trompe l’oeil murals attributed to Charles Schumacher, which has survived virtually intact.

Readfield Union Meeting House Company, originally incorporated in 1828, was re-incorporated in 1998 as a Maine non-profit corporation. It is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax deductible. The Meeting House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An 11-member Board of Directors oversees maintenance and restoration of the Meeting House and makes it available for use by the community. The Meeting House is at 22 Church Road in Readfield, Maine; its mailing address is PO Box 451, Readfield, ME 04355.