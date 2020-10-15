Eagle Scout completes project for Mt. Abram Health Center

KINGFIELD - A local Eagle Scout recently completed a project that will fill a need for the Mt. Abram Health Center; the storage shed will provide space for shovels, ice melt, rakes and other items.

Carter began looking into the project in the spring of this year. He designed the shed, sought donations for funding, and organized a team of volunteers to help build the shed over the course of several weeks. In addition, Carter worked with the town office to seek approval for the project.

Donations were gathered from the Mt. Abram Health Center Board of Directors as well as Jordan Lumber, and others.

The completion of the shed fulfills one of the major requirements to earn the rank of Eagle (along with earning 21 merit badges and some other smaller obligations). Carter is hoping to earn the ranking within the next year.