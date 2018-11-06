Early November Craft Sale to be held on Nov. 10

FARMINGTON - The Fairbanks School will host their Ninth Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The proceeds from this sale will go to the new lighting fund.

The event will be held at the school on 508 Fairbanks Road (Route 4 north). There is plenty of parking, the lot is paved and the building is handicapped accessible.

This will give attendees an opportunity to jump start their holiday shopping and purchase gifts at very reasonable prices. Crafters and artisans showing their wares are from a variety of places around the area.

The following artisans will be attending: John and Linda Nichols, cutting boards/cribbage boards, picture frames, wall hangings; Mary O’Donal kitted socks, dish cloths/towels, baby sweater set and socks; Sandra Perkins catnip mats and toys, dried herbs, flowers and wreaths. Dell Nichols will have a large variety of seasonal home decorations, wood cabinets and wall decorations. Kelly Smith will be bringing her jams, pickles, relishes, and needhams. Eileen Laperle will display a large selection of handwoven baskets. Marilyn Sanders offers quilts, table runners, pot holders and more. Handmade baby sweaters, mittens, quilted items and holiday decorations will be displayed by Charlotte Bogue. Ron Storman will be selling his glass plates and marshmallow shooters, Cindy Bartlett will be offering doTerra Essential oils, hand sanitizers and Christmas sprays. Jim Dwinal will be providing his beautiful Maine landscape matted photographs. Vera Johnson will be selling her sterling and copper jewelry and forged items with copper reclaimed from the statehouse. Dawn Tolman will present primitive hand stitched framed prints, candle mats and tags. A variety of hand sewn items will be at Maria Musto’s table. Claudia Casey will offer hand painted Christmas Decorations. Sharon Thomas has been busy making handmade purses, Christmas door wreaths, lazy Susan baskets, shelves and other various wooden items. Ruby Allen has her towels, scrubbies, pillows, quilts, blankets and much more.

The Temple Fireman’s Auxiliary’s table will be full of delicious home bakes goods from the people of Temple. They will also provide a light lunch of finger rolls, beverages and chips.

For further details call 778-3808.