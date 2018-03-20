Easter celebrations at Sugarloaf on April 1

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Come join in the experience of celebrating Easter morning from the top of the Super Quad at Sugarloaf.

Participants should arrive early and overdress, as it’s always colder than one expects. Those wishing to take part in the service will assemble at base of the Super Quad Chair. That lift loads from 5:30-5:35 a.m. No lift ticket is required. All participants must ski/board down. Recommended for skiers intermediate level or above, as the trail can be firm and dim that time of morning. Lift may change due to weather.

A waffle breakfast will be offered by Sugarloaf following Sunrise Service at Bullwinkle’s. The cost is $11 plus tax.

Another Easter worship celebration will be held at 9 a.m. in the chapel for those who prefer their Easter celebration indoors and at a reasonable time!

A downhill worship event, the last of the season, will be held at 11 a.m. Participants will meet at the sign near base of Double Runner Chair. All skiing abilities welcome.