Elks Lodge donates $2,000 to Western Maine Homeless Outreach program

FARMINGTON - The local Elks Lodge has donated funds to the Western Maine Homeless Outreach program to assist in the transition of veterans and their families into permanent homes.

The $2,000 was presented by the Farmington Elks Lodge 2430 to the program in the form of funds from the Annual Beacon Grant, which is provided by the Elks National Foundation. The money will be held in a restricted account and used for things such as security deposits, moving expenses and other needs to help veterans attain permanent housing in the Franklin County Area.