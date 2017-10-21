Empty Bowls Supper raises awareness on food insecurity

LIVERMORE - To raise awareness about hunger and raise funds for their Hunger Prevention services, Rural Community Action Ministry is hosting its 3rd annual Empty Bowls Supper on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Livermore. Each year in Nov. Empty Bowls events are held across the country. Each has a different approach, but the goal is the same – to increase the public’s knowledge about hunger in their local communities.

In Maine, 24 percent of children and 23 percent of senior citizens are food insecure.

“Food insecurity refers to the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.” Feeding America, 2016

RCAM has been providing homelessness and hunger prevention services to rural Mainers since 1970. The Empty Bowls Supper will take place at the Livermore Community Center, 31 Church St. in Livermore from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. Entrance is $10, $25 for a family of 5. All participants will select from a beautiful assortment of pottery bowls and a delicious assortment of soups, salads, breads and desserts. There will also be a silent auction of gorgeous pottery creations.

FMI contact the RCAM office at 524-5095.