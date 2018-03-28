Engagement of Mt. Blue graduate announced

NEW SHARON - Diane Kruchkow of New Sharon, is delighted to announce the engagement of her daughter, Hannah Gay, to Brandon Keao.

Gay is a 2002 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and went on to study government and English at Wesleyan University and get her MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She began her career teaching on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico through Teach For America and is currently self-employed as a strategy consultant for nonprofits and social enterprises.

Keao, hailing from Hilo, Hawaii, attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School in Boston and is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he studied computer engineering. He is currently the Director of Product Management at PAIRIN, a social impact tech startup based in Colorado.

The couple met in Chicago and now reside in Denver with their dog Fletcher. They are planning a small wedding in New Mexico this fall.