Erosion and Sediment Control Workshop rescheduled to Jan. 19

STRONG - The Erosion and Sediment Control Workshop has been re-scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 with a storm date of Jan. 20. The workshop is geared for contractors, CEOs and others interested will run from 8:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at the Strong Town Office in the Foster Memorial Building.

If you are still in need of the training to become certified or to get re-certification credits, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District urge you to attend our training session in Erosion & Sediment Control Practices this.

Don’t lose work opportunities; get certified/re-certified. Register for this course today.

By attending this session, you qualify to become DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. You will also learn about new state-of-the-art erosion control techniques and ways to save time and money on your construction projects as well as become eligible for discounts, expedited DEP permitting and other free educational resources. For more information about the benefits of contractor certification, visit www.maine.gov/dep/training.

Register by printing and completing the form below (List all additional participants on the back). Send registration & check to: Franklin County SWCD, 107 Park St., Farmington, ME 04938

Name: ______________________________ Representing

E-Mail:______________________________ cell: Phone:

Mailing Address: _________________________________________________

City & Zip: ______________________________________________________

When January 19, 2017 workshop is paid in full with your registration:

$85 before Jan 6th-materials, & refreshments included. Add $6 for hot lunch. Enclosed $

(Meal will be $10 if not prepaid.)

$95 after Jan. 5th - materials, & refreshments included. Add $7 for hot lunch. Enclosed $

All participants will stay all day to get either certification or recertification.

I am (we are) taking this class for ☐ certification or for ☐ re-certification

All programs and services of the Frank­lin County Soil & Water Conservation District are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Three year extension of contractor certification & 7 Shoreland Zoning credits for CEOs Available

8:00 A.M. Registration

8:15 A.M. Introductions and Reasons Erosion Control Is Needed?

9:30 A.M. Laws and Regulations requiring erosion control

10:30 A.M. BREAK

10:45 A.M. Erosion and How it Happens

11:30 A.M. Erosion Control Best Management Practices

12:30 P.M. LUNCH - buffet style

1:00 P.M. StreamSmart DVD presentation

1:45 P.M. BMP Jeopardy Competition

3:00 P.M. Exercise Applying Topics Presented- MDOT Staff

3:45 P.M. Contractor Certification Program – Next Steps

4:00 P.M. Course Evaluation and certificates

4:15 P.M. ADJOURN