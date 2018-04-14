Ethel “Billie” Gammon Summer Fellowship seeking applications from college-bound students

LIVERMORE - The Washburn-Norlands Foundation is seeking applications for the Ethel “Billie” Gammon History Education Summer Fellowship Award. High School seniors planning to attend college in the fall and students who have completed one year or less of college are welcome to apply.

The selected individual will be a member of the Norlands Living History Center’s summer staff team and receive a $1,000 stipend that can be used towards their education. The Summer Fellow gains valuable experience in living history education, museum operations, historic agriculture, and other topics that may relate to his/her interests. This professional development opportunity is designed to honor Norlands founder’s endless enthusiasm for sharing American History using living history methods. Applications are due by May 1, 2018.

No later than May 1, applicants for the fellowship must complete an application form and submit an essay of 750-1000 words describing what inspires them about Norlands and their goals for being named a Billie Gammon Fellow. Applicants must describe how they think their experience at Norlands will help them with their college/career pursuits. One letter of recommendation is also required. Final candidates will be invited for interviews in mid-to-late May and the winner will be announced in early June.

To receive the full award, the fellow is expected to work for the Norlands for 90 hours (approximately two days/10 hours per week) during late June through August, and under the mentorship of Norlands’ staff members, undertake such work, including but not limited to, giving tours of the Washburn family mansion and other historic buildings, working in the gift shop, conducting research, assisting with special events, helping with farm work, and general administrative tasks. The fellow will round out his/her experience by completing a capstone project summarizing their work by writing an article, making a public presentation, completing a research project, or other mutually-determined project of interest.

The fellowship is an advantageous training opportunity designed to give students the chance to tailor a project to his/her interests and broaden their horizons while learning new skills.

For more information and to download an application form, visit www.norlands.org/latest-news.html, email norlands@norlands.org, or call 207-897-4366.