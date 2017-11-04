Examination for future amateur radio operators is Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service will give examinations for all classes of amateur radio licenses at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Franklin Memorial Hospital (follow the signs to the Chisholm Room). Anyone who is interested in obtaining an amateur radio operators license or wishes to upgrade his/her license is welcome to come to take the examination.

You must present ID that shows who you are: a picture ID is best. Thus a Maine drivers license, passport, or any legal document with your picture (a work ID with picture), etc. If you do not have ID with your picture, then two other pieces of identification are needed. Call Albert McDaniel if you don't have a picture ID.

The cost is $15. If you come to take the Technician Class and pass it, you may take the General Class exam without paying extra.

For further information contact Tom Marshall, AA1SM or Albert McDaniel, KE5ISO at 778-3702.