Exciting updates at Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON - Families recently enjoyed a marvelous “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Western Maine Play Museum. Children made interactive noise-makers and shakers, a New Year’s Wish chain, and sparkly slime. Each child could also create a personal time capsule, a description of who they are now, which will be mailed to each child at New Year’s 2021. Great excitement at the stroke of 12 during the balloon drop, and a wonderful time was had by all.

Several new exhibits are currently under development at WMPM, opening over the next couple months:

The Invention Room will soon become a “Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course” - with all kinds of things to balance on, climb through, and explore. This new exhibit will provide much needed large motor skill fun during this season when outdoor play is often limited, and will likely become very popular with those kids who like to move, move, move!

The Nature Room will also have a new focus: “Wild Animals in Maine.” This exhibit will feature several interactive displays of animal tracks, and animal migration/hibernation/ and adaptation to winter. Thanks to the generosity of Vance Childs of Fall’s Taxidermy in Dixfield, we will have on loan a display of several stuffed animals to admire, and a table full of pelts and antlers for hands-on exploration, loaned to us by other museum friends. There will also be a large collection of animal costumes for imaginative play. Museum staff is lining up several guest speakers to share their love of all things wild. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about these special presentations.

Upstairs, the Dark Room will become an experience in “Summer Camping in Maine” with a tent, sleeping bags, a “campfire” and a summer sky full of stars and summer evening noises. Come prepared to relax and think about July when the snow is flying outside!

Recently, Rob Taylor and his LEGO team at Spruce Mountain Middle School approached Joni James, the museum director, to identify a problem at WMPM that the students could help solve, as a community service project. James stated that the museum needed a sanitizer that was safe for young children, and the team, “Just the Incredible 6, ” formulated a pleasant-smelling and economically affordable gel that uses the natural disinfecting power of tea-tree oil to kill any germs that may exist in the museum. They won first place for this project in the Western Maine Qualifier on November 23. This win qualified the students for the Maine LEGO League Championships on December 14 at the Augusta Civic Center, which they won. Next for them is to submit this project to the FIRST LEGO League Global Innovation Award, presented by Disney. They will be notified in April 2020 if they are eligible for the semi-finals. Students who are on this team are Adria McHugh, Aalyah Herrera, Tateum Leclerc, Cecilia Pike, Brenden Veilleux, and Skyler Condon. WMPM hopes to continue their collaboration with “Just the Incredible 6” to develop an interactive LEGO robotics exhibit for the museum. Congratulations to these students, and to Rob Taylor, for their successes and great community spirit!

Come visit if you haven’t recently been to Western Maine Play Museum! Check out the website (www.westernmaineplay.org) and facebook for upcoming events and hours of operation.