Families Belong Together Rally, Saturday, June 30

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, June 30, concerned community members will gather peacefully to protest the inhumane treatment of immigrants at the Mexican border.

The protest will be in front of the Farmington Post Office from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The rally is in solidarity with the national and international protests of Families Belong Together, organized by MoveOn.org. As of today, over 300,000 people have signed up for over 500 protests.

Fortunately, the cruelty of separating children from their parents has brought people of different political persuasions together. While this policy has stopped, there is no humane, compassionate, long term solution in sight.

One of the goals of the rally is to encourage people to contact their Congressional delegation to pass a law that humanely and compassionately deals with the immigrants wanting to come to this country.

Attendees are encouraged to bring positive, action-oriented signs, ex, Call Poloquin for Law with Compassion, etc. Since most of our audience is drive-by, having a sign with only a few words that are large and bold works best. Black on white can be seen best.

Also, the lead partners of this action are calling upon attendees to wear white—as a striking visual symbol that will also connect attendees in solidarity to each-other and channel historic social justice movements unified by one color of clothing.

If you don’t have a sign, or can’t wear white, come anyway. Having lots of people there is the most important thing. It shows there are a lot of people against this administration’s policies. If you have trouble standing, bring a chair. Come for all or part of the time.

If this issue concerns you, please join us on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the Post Office.