Family Code Night supports national “Computer Science for All” movement

JAY - A groundbreaking computer science education event, Family Code Night, will be taking place at the Spruce Mountain High School Library on Thursday Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Family Code Night is a free, fun event at which children K-8 and their parents do their first hour of coding, together. Featured on the White House website and the front page of the New York Times, this family-engaging evening event is being offered at elementary schools around the country, all in support of the national “Computer Science for All” movement.

The event is a delight for parents and kids alike. More information on Family Code Night is at www.FamilyCodeNight.org and the FAQ page you’ll find there. In collaboration with RSU 73 libraries, Maine Math and Science Alliance, Jay-Niles Public Library and Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education we are able to offer this great educational outing for the whole family.

Please call with any questions or sign up here: http://bit.ly/sprucecode.