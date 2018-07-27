Family for ME seeks foster families

A Family for ME is a statewide recruitment campaign to identify, support, and inform families interested in becoming foster and adoptive parents for children who are in the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Since A Family for ME relaunched in January 2017, recruitment specialists have been traveling the state to meet and engage with key collaborative partners in the business, education, faith, and social service communities. Most importantly, the recruiters have been engaging with families and individuals who are interested in making a difference in the lives of children in Maine.

Maine currently has approximately 1,800 children in out-of-home care, including 500 children who are waiting to be legally adopted. A Family for ME has a mission of finding permanency for those children who have yet to find a forever family, and we need your help.

The goal of A Family for ME is to increase the number of licensed foster and adoptive homes in Maine by 10 percent in 2018. While children of all ages currently in out-of-home care need help, there is a particularly urgent need for families who have the ability to parent adolescents and teenagers, sibling groups with more than two children, and infants who may have been affected by drugs in utero. Maine residents have been significantly impacted by the opioid epidemic, and none more so than families with young children. In the last 10 years, there has been a significant increase in infants entering foster care. If you have the skills to parent an infant and support the development of healthy family attachments, please don’t hesitate in taking the first step to the rewarding experience of foster parenting.

If you are 21 or older, have a stable lifestyle and have considered being a foster parent, we encourage you to contact A Family for ME for more information. The toll free, statewide telephone number is 1-844-893-6311 and visit our website at www.afamilyformemaine.org. The first step to being a life changing hero in a child’s story is just a call or click away.