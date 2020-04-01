FamilyWize card saves money on prescriptions

FARMINGTON - United Way wants the Greater Franklin County community to be healthy and safe. This is quite a time we are living in right now --- doing as well as we can with the practice of social distancing and constant cleaning. Given everything that’s happening with the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that now, more than ever, it’s important for community members to adhere to their prescribed medications. We have found that FamilyWize can be a great way to save money on your prescriptions during all of this. As a result, please be sure to go on-line (or you can ask the pharmacy) and check out the FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card for your family.

In addition, we want to remind you that many pharmacies provide delivery services, which helps with our social distancing initiative. For example, Mt Blue Drug (and they have a new Drive-Thru) and Walgreens (if you use their app) provide free delivery of prescription medications. Western Maine Pharmacy mails prescriptions. Please feel free to call YOUR pharmacy to find out what they offer to minimize your exposure.

Additionally, when you call in to get a script filled or refilled, just ask that the FamilyWize discount be applied by providing the pharmacy the following information that is on the FamilyWize card (info can also be found online), see the example below. Since FamilyWize does not require registration, there is no need for anyone to physically show a card.

BIN: 610194

Card ID: FW100

Group ID: FW100

PCN: FW

The card does not need to be physically presented if you are calling in your prescription and maintaining social distancing.

