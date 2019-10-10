Farmington Baptist Church hosting a free community meal on Oct. 26

FARMINGTON - Farmington Baptist Church will be hosting a free community meal on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m., with live music throughout the evening.

After the LEAP explosion on Sept. 16 and feeling connected to the event, through family and friends on scene that day, organizer Natashia Nile wanted to do something to pull the community together in hopes of healing. After reviewing with church leaders and planning members, organizers are really excited for this event. The goal is to provide an encouraging evening with the community coming together to share a meal.

The event will include a perfect-for-fall dinner including chili, soups, fresh baked breads and salad. Pie and coffee will also be served. A variety of musicians will be providing music throughout the evening. All are invited, with a special invitation to firefighters, first responders and those impacted directly by the explosion. This is an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy an evening out. This is a free event, with donations accepted and all proceeds going to the Franklin Savings Bank Disaster Relief Funds.

RSVP is not required, although encouraged. Please contact Farmington Baptist Church at 779-0731 or Natashia at natashianile@gmail.com, for more information and to RSVP.