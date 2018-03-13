Farmington Bible Quiz team takes second place at New England meet

CHARLESTON - On Saturday, March 3, the youth from Living Waters Assembly of God in Farmington traveled to Charleston Pentecostal Church to compete in the Northern New England District Bible Quiz Meet.

It was the final meet for the 2017-2018 season where teams from central Maine come together to test their ability to memorize and understand God's Word by answering questions and quoting scriptures worth 10, 20 or 30 points. Other quizzers came from Scarborough, Augusta, Wilton and Charleston. Along with them churches sent team coaches, judges and score keepers to officiate the matches.

The Junior Bible Quiz team, (Grades 1-6) from Living Waters came in 2nd place overall. Individual results included Sophia Steward at 11th place, Devon Tanner at 8th place, Grace Bolens at 6th place and Wyatt Steward at 5th place. The Teen Bible Quizzers (Grades 6-12) placed 4th overall. Individual scores included Calvin Tanner at 8th place, Micah Bolens at 6th place, Julia Hatch at 4th place and Emma Bolens at 3rd place. Other team members were Tommy Moody, Avery Kangas, Jacob Moody and Marianna Gonzales-McNeil.

After the competition, teams, coaches, officials, and their guests celebrated their accomplishments at a banquet put on by the Charleston Pentecostal Church.