Farmington Fair 4-H Goat Show draws a crowd

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Fair 4-H Goat Show was held on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Farmington Fairgrounds. These 4-H members work with their animals all year in preparation for these events and they each did an incredible job.

This year Senior 4-H members Noah and Caleb Mulcahy, from the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club also got involved apart from showing animals during the Show. Noah assisted in the booth as the show emcee and Caleb awarded the ribbons/trophies to the winning 4-H members. Both senior members have been involved in Franklin County's 4-H Public Speaking program for the past two years. The show judge, Tom Cox, always does a thorough job with helpful explanations for his placings.

The Fitting/Showmanship Class as well as the Herdsman Award celebrate the individual efforts of 4-H members. Fitting refers to how well each member has clipped, prepped and cleaned their goats; Showmanship evaluates how well they execute maneuvers in the ring plus their knowledge of the American Dairy Goat Association (ADGA) Scorecard. Herdsman recognizes the overall sportsmanship and level of attentiveness to the care of the animal. The remaining Classes focus of the condition and conformation of the individual goats.

The Show began with the Fitting and Showmanship Classes. Seniors (ages 14-19 yes old) took the ring first where Cassidy Leeman edged out her competition to receive 1st Place and a Blue Ribbon followed by Andrew Dexter in 2nd Place.

Intermediate members ages 12-13 years of age were next to step into the ring. Don Strawbridge was on top of his game and received 1st Place along with a Blue Ribbon followed by Allison Blauvelt in 2nd Place.

Junior members (ages 9-11 yrs old) were the smallest class this year but by no means lacking in talent. Nora Strawbridge maneuvered her way into 1st Place with a Blue Ribbon and Mariah Johnson came in a close 2nd Place.

The Novice Class consists of members of any competing age where this is their first year showing an animal. Caleb Evans from Franklin County 4-H received 1st Place and a Blue Ribbon followed by Joshua Mulcahy in 2nd Place.

The show did have one Cloverbud member enter the Demonstration Class this year. Cloverbuds are youth between the ages of 5 yrs and 8 yrs of age. Lucy Bobson stepped in the ring with help from her Senior Club member, Faith Dexter. It is always nice to see the youngest 4-H members learning the skills of Showmanship.

Franklin County 4-H members dominated the Nigerian Dwarf, Nubian and Recorded Grade Breed Classes this year:

In the Nigerian Dwarf Class, Caleb Evans was showing goats from Valley's Edge Farm and they took 1st in five of the six classes plus Junior Doe Champion, Senior Doe Champion, Senior Doe Reserve Champion, Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat, Best Herd and Best Doe in Show. Allison Blauvelt also received 1st Place in the Junior Does under 6 months of age Class and the Dam and Daughter Class with her goats.

In the Nubian Class, Allison Blauvelt's Nubians received Junior Doe Champion, Senior Doe Champion and Grand Champion. Faith Dexter entered Grace, From the Country Farm's Nubian, and received 1st Place in the Senior Milkers over 5 yrs of age Class.

From the Country Farm was the winner in the Recorded Grade Class; Andrew Dexter showed Trevvy who won in the Senior Milkers 3 yrs to under 5 yrs Class, Senior Dairy Goat Champion and Grand Champion. Andrew's Herd also won the Best Herd Class. Joshua Mulcahy was also showing a goat from the same farm who was awarded Reserve Senior Champion as well as Reserve Grand Champion. Mariah Johnson did very well in this Breed as well. Widget and Bubbles, part of Mariah's herd, took 1st and 2nd Place in the Junior Does over 12 months of age. Widget also received Junior Doe Champion. Ms. Johnson's goat Miracle, received first place in the Senior Milkers (2- under 3). Dam and Daughter was also awarded to her duo, Miracle and Widget.

Other notables at the show were in the Lamancha and All Other Purebred (AOP) Classes:

In the Lamancha Class, Don Strawbridge took Junior Doe Champion with his goat Ebony. Cassidy Leeman received Senior Dairy Goat Champion and Grand Champion with her goat Crimson.

In the AOP Class, Cassidy Leeman was awarded Junior Doe Champion, Senior Doe Champion, Grand Champion, Dam and Daughter and Herd. Faith Dexter won the Senior Milkers 5 and over Class with Tipperary, a Saanen from From the Country Farm.

Faith Dexter, a Senior Member from the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club, was awarded the Herdsman Award at the end of the Show. This Award is given to the member who truly exemplifies the spirit of 4-H. She was helpful inside the ring as well as out while maintaining a clean stall for her herd. We want to congratulate all youth in this year's 4-H Goat Show.