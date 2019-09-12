Farmington Fair includes ugly produce, children’s costume contests

FARMINGTON - Believe it or not, it's time once again for the Farmington Fair and fairgoers are preparing exhibits of all kinds with high hopes of winning that Best of Show.

Gardeners will be searching high and low for that perfectly sized and shaped produce that will be adorned by that blue ribbon. This year an "Ugly Produce Contest" will take place at the fair. Gardeners can enter produce that may not be so great in the looks department. Misshaped, imperfect and downright ugly produce are welcome. The contest will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19. Entries will be taken starting at 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Worthley Show arena. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

Also, again this year the children's "Costume Contest" for ages 3 & 4 will be held in the Worthley Arena at 2:30 p.m. on opening day Sunday, Sept. 15. The contest will have a country theme and will be judged in the following categories: Most Creative, Funniest, Cutest, Prettiest, and Most Colorful. Entries will be taken just prior to the judging the day of the contest.

The "Kids Pie Eating Contest" for ages 5-8 will also be held on opening day at 4 p.m. in the Worthley Arena. Announcement will be made the day of the contest when kids can sign up to enter.

Prizes will be awarded in both contests.