Farmington Falls Fire Company prepares for annual yard sale, barbecue

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Falls Fire Company is busily preparing for their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue to be held this year on Saturday, July 13. The chicken has been ordered, the charcoal bought, the soda and water ordered, a date set to pick up the potato salad, chips, rolls, pickles, and everything else needed for the barbecue. The chicken will again be cooked by Bob Gramlich. Serving will begin at noon under the pavilion by our wonderful volunteers.

The Yard Sale will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. We have been accepting clean donations which are great, but we could use more. FMI on how to donate please leave a message at 778-2181 or 778-3156. We’ll get back to you.

Music will be provided under the pavilion by the ever popular Dona Whittemore and the Over the Hill band.

Come out, have some fun, enjoy great food, and support a wonderful cause. The money earned from this event supports the Hawks’ Majors and Minors baseball teams and maintains Philbrick Park which is located right off Rt. 2 in Farmington Falls.