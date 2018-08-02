Farmington Falls Fire Company raises money to maintain local ball field

FARMINGTON - July 14 was a perfect day in Farmington Falls, not too hot and a slight breeze to keep the bugs away. It was a wonderful day to bring people out to the yard sale and chicken barbecue to keep the local ball field and its two teams viable.

The event is sponsored by the Farmington Falls Fire Company. It benefits of the Majors and Minors baseball teams and the maintenance of Philbrick Park.

The generosity of people from several communities with their donations for the yard sale were outstanding. They really kept our wonderful volunteers hopping. Bob Gramlich cooked the chicken until it was juicy and tender. Our line of exceptional volunteers were busy adding potato salad, pickles, rolls, butter, and chips to the plates until we sold out. Musical entertainment was provided by Dona Whittemore, Sale Lochale, and Roland Bean which kept a lot of people under the pavilion as they ate, visited with friends, and kept their toes tapping to music.

It takes a lot of fantastic volunteers to pull off an event like this from the initial planning, picking up donations, setting up tables, chairs, trash barrels, etc., Picking up necessary items for the food, beverages, etc., working tirelessly throughout the day and picking up everything after the event has ended. We have the very best volunteers!