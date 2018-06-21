Farmington Falls Fire Company sets date for annual Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ

FARMINGTON - According to Ben Butler’s book, The Falls: Where Farmington Maine began in 1776, the Farmington Falls Fire Department was originally built in 1888. It was alive and well until interest was lost around 1916. The building was then used for storage.

The Farmington Falls Volunteer Fire Department restarted in 1945 with Dana Butterfield serving as fire chief. In 1949 Joseph T. Philbrick deeded part of his property to the department for so long as it was a fire company. The field at that time was known as the Joe T. Philbrick Field. It needs to be maintained and must have a ball team. If the company ceases or fails to maintain a ball team, the property reverts back to the Philbrick heirs.

For more than 40 years the Falls Company sponsored a Parade and Field Day to earn money to fulfill Mr. Philbrick’s conditions. The parade had many categories and presented prizes for float winners, decorated carriages and bikes, and best use of the theme. There were also games for the kids, a ball game, raffle, musical entertainment, and of course, delicious food.

Today the Farmington Falls Fire Company, Inc. maintains Philbrick Park and currently has two ball teams known as the Hawks Majors and Minors. In order to accomplish the conditions to keep the field, the fire company puts on a huge lawn sale and chicken barbecue each year. The money earned goes directly to the maintenance of the field and ball teams.

This year, the Farmington Falls Fire Company, Inc. has set the date for July 14. The Yard Sale will begin at 8 a.m. down on the field and run until 2 p.m. The Chicken BBQ will be cooked by Bob Gramlich and will begin at noon. Live entertainment will be under the pavilion and provided by Dona Whittemore, Zale Lochale, and Roland Bean.

The fire company is still accepting donations for the yard sale. FMI Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181.