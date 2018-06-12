Farmington Grange’s Rural Arts series to feature herbalist Janet Edwards on June 21

FARMINGTON - Farmington Grange’s lecture series on the rural arts returns this month with a talk given by local herbalist Janet Edwards. Her topic on Thursday, June 21 will be "Gathering Wild Plants - All Season." Learn the medicinal or culinary uses of native plants that can be foraged in most back yards or nearby woods and fields, such as coltsfoot, red clover, St Johns wort, rose hips and more. What better way to welcome summer?

Edwards, or “Mountain Mama of Maine," has spoken previously at the Grange on Lavender and on making herbal cosmetics. For more than 30 years she has grown and wild gathered medicinal plants used in her 100 percent organic personal care products, made from her own recipes and mostly from her own herb garden, having learned about edible plants as a child from her grandmother. A featured speaker at the Common Ground Fair and at garden shows in Portland, Nantucket, Connecticut and local garden clubs around the state, her products are available locally at Sugarwood Gallery and on-line.

The talk will take place at the Grange Hall in West Farmington on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m.. Free and open to the public. FMI 778-2932. Light refreshments will be available.