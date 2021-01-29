Farmington Harness Horsemen Association present scholarships

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Harness Horsemen Association was able to present two scholarships, even though there wasn't any harness racing last September. Each year the the horsemen raise money by doing a 50/50 during the races. The recipients were Emmett Trafton of Farmington. He is attending University of Vermont. Emma Jean DiPompo of Jay attending University of Maine in Farmington. The scholarships are given out each year to area students involved in harness racing.