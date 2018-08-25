Farmington Historical Society makes plans for reconstructing Farmington Falls bridge

FARMINGTON FALLS - The covered bridge at Farmington Falls may only be a memory now, but the Farmington Historical Society hopes to keep that memory alive and its history preserved for generations to come.

The Society has joined with the Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Historic Preservation Commission to serve as a consulting partner as plans progress on the replacement of the bridge from the Falls village area to North Chesterville, across the Sandy River.

“The recent discovery of photographs and negatives of the covered bridge in Farmington Falls has created a buzz at the Titcomb House,” said Jane Woodman, the Historical Society’s treasurer and key player in the project.

Woodman will share those photos and the story of the project to preserve the history of Farmington Falls village and its bridges at the Farmington Historical Society’s monthly meeting Monday, August 27.

As is its tradition, the Farmington Historical Society will start its meeting with a potluck supper at 6 p.m., followed by a brief meeting around 7 p.m. and the program: Preserving the History of Farmington Falls Village and Bridges.

All are welcomed to attend the Potluck supper and meeting at the North Church, 118 High Street, Farmington.